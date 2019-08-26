https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-5-L-A-Dodgers-1-14377767.php
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
|New York
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|LeMahieu 1b-2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ford ph-1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Britton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Germán p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|101
|001
|011
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Barnes (6), Kolarek (1). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ford (3), Muncy (19), Barnes (11), Taylor (22). HR_LeMahieu (22), Judge (16), Ford (6), Pederson (26).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Germán W,17-3
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Ottavino H,27
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kahnle H,24
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton H,28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw L,13-3
|7
|4
|3
|3
|0
|12
|Báez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Kershaw (Gregorius), Germán (Pederson). WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:51. A_53,828 (56,000).
View Comments