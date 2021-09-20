Skip to main content
N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 29 4 7 4
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 1 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 0 0
Ibáñez dh 4 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0
Hernandez pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 2 1
García rf 3 0 0 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 1
Peters lf 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 3 0 2 1
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 1 1 1
Heim c 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0
Culberson 3b 4 1 1 1 Urshela ss 4 0 1 0
Taveras cf 4 1 1 0
Texas 000 030 000 3
New York 013 000 00x 4

DP_Texas 1, New York 0. LOB_Texas 6, New York 9. 2B_Taveras (5), Kiner-Falefa (25). HR_Culberson (5), Sánchez (22). SF_García (4), Stanton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Alexy L,2-1 3 1-3 4 4 4 6 1
Cotton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Martin 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Patton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
New York
Cortes Jr. 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 7
Green W,8-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holmes H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez H,14 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,28-32 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Cortes Jr., Green.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:21. A_22,160 (47,309).

