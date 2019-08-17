https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-3-Cleveland-2-14339687.php
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|2
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Allen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|New York
|200
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Puig (1), Ford (1). DP_Cleveland 1, New York 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, New York 9. 2B_Ramírez (32), Maybin (14), Gardner (20), Judge (11), LeMahieu (27). HR_Ramírez (20), Puig (2). S_R.Pérez (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Civale L,1-2
|6
|8
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Cimber
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|O.Pérez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Tanaka W,9-6
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kahnle H,22
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton H,26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman S,34-39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Civale.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Ben May; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:39. A_45,015 (47,309).
View Comments