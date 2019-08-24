N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

New York Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 10 16 10 Totals 32 2 6 2 LeMahieu 1b 5 1 2 0 Pollock cf 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 5 2 3 2 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 Martin 3b 0 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 2 2 1 Smith c 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 5 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 5 1 2 0 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 Gardner cf 5 0 2 1 Pederson rf 1 0 0 0 Maybin lf 5 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 4 0 1 0 Paxton p 3 0 0 0 Taylor lf-2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 0 1 0 b-Ford ph 1 1 1 0 Sadler p 0 0 0 0 Cortes Jr. p 0 0 0 0 c-Maeda ph 1 0 0 0 Hernández 2b-rf-2b 3 1 2 1 Ryu p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 Beaty lf 1 0 0 0

New York 002 051 011 — 10 Los Angeles 001 000 100 — 2

E_Hernández (5). DP_New York 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 7, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Urshela 2 (31), Maybin (15), Gardner (23), Hernández 2 (14), Taylor (21). HR_Judge (14), Sánchez (29), Gregorius 2 (13), Torres (32). S_Ryu (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Paxton, W, 10-6 6 2-3 5 2 2 0 11 Kahnle 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Cortes Jr. 2 0 0 0 1 4

Los Angeles Ryu, L, 12-4 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 7 Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 2 1 1 0 1 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sadler 2 4 2 2 0 1

WP_Paxton, Kahnle.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:16. A_53,775 (56,000).