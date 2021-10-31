N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2 - 3 Seattle 0 1 0 - 1 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 7 (Goodrow), 3:38. Second Period_2, Seattle, Eberle 2 (Schwartz, Larsson), 13:46. Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 2 (Panarin), 12:10. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Goodrow 3 (Zibanejad), 18:21 (en). Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-2-8_18. Seattle 9-13-10_32. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 4. Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 4-1-1 (32 shots-31 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 3-3-1 (16-14). A_0 (17,100). T_2:27. Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Travis Toomey.