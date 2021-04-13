N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2 — 3 New Jersey 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 15 (Buchnevich, Fox), 7:02. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 13 (Fox, Chytil), 7:50. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 16, 19:32 (en). Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-4-8_20. New Jersey 10-8-9_27. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 0; New Jersey 0 of 2. Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 11-9-3 (27 shots-27 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 9-13-3 (19-17). A_3,600 (16,514). T_2:15. Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, James Tobias. More for youSportsWNBA, Connecticut Sun release 2021 regular-season scheduleBy Maggie VanoniSportsSupport and well-wishes flood social media after UConn's...By Maggie Vanoni