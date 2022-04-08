N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Mets fifth. Robinson Cano singles to shallow infield. Mark Canha walks. Robinson Cano to second. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow center field. Mark Canha to second. Robinson Cano to third. James McCann hit by pitch. Jeff McNeil to second. Mark Canha to third. Robinson Cano scores. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. James McCann to second. Jeff McNeil out at third. Mark Canha scores. J.D. Davis grounds out to third base. James McCann out at third.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Nationals 0.

Mets sixth. Francisco Lindor flies out to deep left field to Lane Thomas. Pete Alonso singles to shallow center field. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging. Robinson Cano walks. Mark Canha singles to center field. Robinson Cano to second. Pete Alonso scores. Jeff McNeil singles to right field. Mark Canha to third. Robinson Cano scores. James McCann hit by pitch. Jeff McNeil to second. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jeff McNeil out at third.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 0.

Nationals sixth. Cesar Hernandez lines out to center field to Starling Marte. Juan Soto homers to right field. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Josh Bell singles to second base. Keibert Ruiz singles to right field. Josh Bell to third. Lane Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Keibert Ruiz out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 1.

Mets seventh. J.D. Davis doubles to deep left field. Francisco Lindor singles to left center field. J.D. Davis scores. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop. Francisco Lindor out at second. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 5, Nationals 1.