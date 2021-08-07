N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies fifth. Brad Miller homers to center field. Alec Bohm doubles to deep center field. Ronald Torreyes grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Pete Alonso. Travis Jankowski walks. Nick Maton pinch-hitting for JD Hammer. Nick Maton flies out to deep right center field to Brandon Nimmo. Odubel Herrera homers to right field. Travis Jankowski scores. Alec Bohm scores. Jean Segura singles to shallow infield. Bryce Harper hit by pitch. Jean Segura to second. J.T. Realmuto pops out to Pete Alonso.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 4, Mets 0.

Phillies eighth. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Pete Alonso. Brad Miller homers to left field. Alec Bohm singles to right field. Ronald Torreyes flies out to shallow right field to Michael Conforto. Travis Jankowski grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 5, Mets 0.

Mets ninth. Michael Conforto homers to right field. Jonathan Villar homers to center field. James McCann homers to right field. Kevin Pillar singles to deep left field. Jeff McNeil pinch-hitting for Yennsy Diaz. Jeff McNeil pops out to Alec Bohm. Brandon Nimmo walks. Kevin Pillar to second. Pete Alonso strikes out on a foul tip. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 5, Mets 3.