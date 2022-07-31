N.Y. Mets-Miami Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo flies out to left field to Jesus Sanchez. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep right field. Pete Alonso doubles to deep right field. Francisco Lindor scores. Daniel Vogelbach singles to right field. Pete Alonso to third. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow center field. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Pete Alonso scores. Tyler Naquin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jeff McNeil out at second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Mark Canha singles to right field. Tyler Naquin to second. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Wendle to Lewin Diaz.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 0.

Mets third. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep right field. Tyler Naquin triples to deep center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Mark Canha singles to shallow left field. Tyler Naquin scores. Luis Guillorme singles to center field. Mark Canha to second. Patrick Mazeika flies out to right field to Bryan De La Cruz. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow left field. Luis Guillorme to second. Mark Canha scores. Francisco Lindor reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Luis Guillorme out at third.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 6, Marlins 0.

Mets fifth. Luis Guillorme doubles to left field. Patrick Mazeika singles to right field. Luis Guillorme to third. Brandon Nimmo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Patrick Mazeika out at second. Luis Guillorme scores. Francisco Lindor reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Pete Alonso pops out to shallow left field to Miguel Rojas.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 7, Marlins 0.

Marlins fifth. Charles Leblanc doubles to deep left field. Jacob Stallings singles to center field. Charles Leblanc scores. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jacob Stallings out at second. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Joey Wendle to second. Lewin Diaz strikes out swinging. Jesus Aguilar flies out to deep right field to Tyler Naquin.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 7, Marlins 1.

Marlins sixth. JJ Bleday grounds out to shallow right field, Pete Alonso to Taijuan Walker. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Tyler Naquin. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Taijuan Walker. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Charles Leblanc homers to left field. Jacob Stallings doubles to deep right center field. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 7, Marlins 3.

Mets seventh. Mark Canha singles to center field. Luis Guillorme walks. Patrick Mazeika out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jeff Brigham to Lewin Diaz. Luis Guillorme to second. Mark Canha to third. Brandon Nimmo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Luis Guillorme out at third. Mark Canha scores. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso flies out to left center field to Jesus Sanchez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 9, Marlins 3.