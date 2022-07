N.Y. Mets-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Bassitt to Pete Alonso. Jesus Aguilar lines out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor. Lewin Diaz walks. Avisail Garcia singles to shallow center field. Lewin Diaz to second. JJ Bleday singles to shortstop. Avisail Garcia to second. Lewin Diaz to third. Miguel Rojas doubles to right field. JJ Bleday scores. Avisail Garcia scores. Lewin Diaz scores. Bryan De La Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 3, Mets 0.

Mets second. Jeff McNeil flies out to left field to Bryan De La Cruz. Mark Canha doubles to deep right field. Luis Guillorme grounds out to second base, Luke Williams to Lewin Diaz. Mark Canha to third. Tomas Nido walks. Brandon Nimmo doubles to deep center field. Tomas Nido to third. Mark Canha scores. Starling Marte triples to deep right field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Tomas Nido scores. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Francisco Lindor out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 3, Marlins 3.

Marlins second. Luke Williams walks. Jacob Stallings singles to center field. Luke Williams to third. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base. Jacob Stallings out at second. Luke Williams scores. Jesus Aguilar grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 4, Mets 3.

Mets fourth. Tomas Nido lines out to right field to Avisail Garcia. Brandon Nimmo flies out to deep left field to Bryan De La Cruz. Starling Marte homers to center field. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Marlins 4.

Mets eighth. Eduardo Escobar pinch-hitting for Luis Guillorme. Eduardo Escobar singles to shortstop. Tomas Nido out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Lewin Diaz. Eduardo Escobar to second. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep right field. Pete Alonso is intentionally walked. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 6, Marlins 4.