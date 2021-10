Braves third. William Contreras flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Drew Smyly grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Villar to Pete Alonso. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Orlando Arcia doubles to left field. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Orlando Arcia scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Mets 0.

Braves fourth. Eddie Rosario singles to shortstop. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to second base, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Eddie Rosario to second. Guillermo Heredia flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Eddie Rosario to third. William Contreras homers to left field. Eddie Rosario scores. Drew Smyly strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Mets 0.

Braves fifth. Joc Pederson flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Orlando Arcia walks. Freddie Freeman walks. Orlando Arcia to second. Dansby Swanson lines out to shallow infield to Luis Guillorme. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Freddie Freeman to second. Orlando Arcia scores. Ehire Adrianza lines out to right field to Michael Conforto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Mets 0.

Mets sixth. Francisco Lindor flies out to center field to Guillermo Heredia. Michael Conforto singles to center field. Pete Alonso doubles to left field. Michael Conforto scores. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Mets 1.

Braves sixth. Guillermo Heredia hit by pitch. William Contreras flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. A.J. Minter strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson singles to center field. Guillermo Heredia to second. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow center field. Joc Pederson to third. Guillermo Heredia scores. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Mets 1.

Mets eighth. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor triples to deep left field. Michael Conforto homers to right field. Francisco Lindor scores. Pete Alonso flies out to right center field to Joc Pederson. Jonathan Villar reaches on error. Throwing error by Dansby Swanson. Jose Peraza pinch-hitting for Brad Hand. Jose Peraza called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 6, Mets 3.

Mets ninth. James McCann doubles to right center field. Luis Guillorme lines out to left field to Eddie Rosario. Kevin Pillar triples to deep right field. James McCann scores. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow center field. Kevin Pillar scores. Francisco Lindor flies out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Michael Conforto walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Pete Alonso is intentionally walked. Jonathan Villar grounds out to second base, Orlando Arcia to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 6, Mets 5.