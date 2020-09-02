https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/N-Y-Mets-9-Baltimore-4-15538773.php
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Recommended Video:
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|2
|McNeil lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Iglesias dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Núñez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|200
|011
|140
|—
|9
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
E_Alonso (3), Wilson (1). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Conforto 2 (9), Canó (7), McNeil (9). 3B_Severino (1). HR_Conforto (6), Alonso (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Wacha
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Peterson W,4-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|Means L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Phillips
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Lakins Sr. pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Wacha (Mullins), Lakins Sr. (Davis). WP_Wacha.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:12.
View Comments