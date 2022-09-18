Skip to main content
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 37 7 12 7
Cruz ss 4 1 2 3 Nimmo cf 5 2 3 1
Reynolds dh 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 2 0
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 McNeil rf 2 1 2 2
Mitchell rf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 0 1
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 2 2
Suwinski cf 4 0 0 0 Vientos pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Canha lf 5 0 1 0
Collins 1b 2 1 1 0 Escobar 3b 5 0 0 1
Chavis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 4 1 0 0
Delay c 3 1 1 0 Nido c 4 1 2 0
Gore pr 0 1 0 0
McCann c 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 003 000 3
New York 120 000 04x 7

E_Castro 2 (13), Delay (7), Cruz (12). DP_Pittsburgh 1, New York 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, New York 13. 2B_Cruz (10), Hayes (23). HR_Cruz (17). SB_Alonso (4), Canha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Oviedo 4 5 3 3 4 6
Crowe 2 3 0 0 0 1
Stephenson L,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Bañuelos 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Underwood Jr. 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
New York
deGrom 5 4 3 3 0 13
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodríguez W,1-4 2 0 0 0 0 5
May 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stephenson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, deGrom pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Oviedo (Alonso), Lugo (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:29. A_36,291 (41,922).

