Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 42 14 17 13
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 6 2 3 1
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 4 3 3 0
Harper rf 2 0 1 0 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario ss 0 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Smith 1b 5 2 4 3
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 Canó 2b 4 1 0 0
Garlick ph 1 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 1 1 1 2
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Alonso dh 5 2 3 3
Knapp c 2 1 1 1 McNeil lf 3 1 1 1
Walker dh 3 0 1 0 Ramos c 5 1 1 1
Haseley cf 2 0 0 0 Giménez ss-3b 5 0 1 2
Philadelphia 010 000 000 1
New York 110 212 07x 14

E_Bohm (4), Hoskins (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 8. 2B_Walker (3), Conforto 2 (11), Smith 3 (15), Alonso (4), Guillorme (4). HR_Knapp (1), Alonso 2 (10), McNeil (1), Nimmo (6), Ramos (3). SB_Harper 2 (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola L,4-3 5 1-3 8 6 3 1 10
Hembree 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Llovera 1 5 4 4 1 1
Parker 1 3 3 3 0 2
New York
deGrom W,3-1 7 3 1 1 2 12
Brach 1 0 0 0 1 0
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 2

Llovera pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Hembree (Conforto), Llovera (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:18.