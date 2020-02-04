N.Y. Knicks 139, Cleveland 134
Gibson 4-6 0-0 8, Randle 9-16 2-2 20, Morris Sr. 8-15 8-8 26, Bullock 3-6 0-0 7, Payton 8-17 1-3 17, Knox II 5-8 0-0 12, Portis 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, Dotson 3-6 2-2 9, Ntilikina 4-7 0-0 9, Smith Jr. 6-11 2-6 15. Totals 57-102 15-21 139.
Love 12-20 5-5 33, Osman 6-10 0-0 15, Nance Jr. 8-13 0-0 18, Garland 5-10 0-0 14, Sexton 11-22 4-4 29, Porter Jr. 4-8 2-6 12, Henson 4-4 1-1 9, Dellavedova 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 52-92 12-18 134.
3-Point Goals_New York 10-26 (Knox II 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-4, Portis 2-5, Dotson 1-2, Ntilikina 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Randle 0-2), Cleveland 18-35 (Garland 4-7, Love 4-9, Sexton 3-5, Osman 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-2, Nance Jr. 2-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 46 (Payton 11), Cleveland 34 (Love 13). Assists_New York 33 (Payton 15), Cleveland 34 (Sexton 7). Total Fouls_New York 18, Cleveland 18. A_16,303 (19,432)