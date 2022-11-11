N.Y. Knicks 121, Detroit 112

Bey 4-10 3-3 11, Bogdanovic 9-15 7-7 25, Stewart 4-7 3-4 13, Ivey 4-11 2-5 10, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 3-6 2-2 11, Duren 0-1 1-4 1, Burks 5-12 6-8 17, Diallo 4-5 5-6 13, Hayes 4-12 2-2 11. Totals 37-80 31-41 112.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title