N.Y. Knicks 121, Charlotte 102

Barrett 9-18 7-8 26, Randle 9-21 11-14 33, Robinson 3-7 0-0 6, Brunson 3-13 4-4 11, Grimes 4-8 2-2 11, Hartenstein 5-5 0-0 11, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, McBride 3-7 2-2 10, Quickley 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 41-93 26-30 121.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title