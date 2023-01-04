N.Y. Knicks 117, San Antonio 114

K.Johnson 7-16 10-12 26, Sochan 0-3 0-0 0, Poeltl 2-5 2-2 6, Jones 6-15 2-2 14, Langford 2-4 2-2 7, Branham 1-7 0-0 2, McDermott 5-7 3-4 15, Collins 6-6 2-4 16, S.Johnson 3-5 0-0 8, Richardson 9-14 0-0 20. Totals 41-82 21-26 114.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title