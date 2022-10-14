N.Y. Knicks 105, Washington 89

Barton 3-7 0-2 9, Kuzma 3-12 1-2 7, Gafford 2-3 0-0 4, Beal 6-13 3-5 16, Morris 4-12 2-2 10, Gibson 2-6 2-3 6, Gill 0-3 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-14 5-6 20, Todd 2-3 0-0 5, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 33-87 13-20 89.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title