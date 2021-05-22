N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 — 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 2 2 — 4 First Period_None. Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 2 (Nelson, Beauvillier), 8:07. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 1 (Leddy, Wahlstrom), 14:51. Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Wahlstrom 1 (Barzal, Pulock), 6:04 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 1 (Barzal, Pageau), 6:28 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 1 (Dumoulin, Gaudreau), 17:25 (sh). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 8-12-10_30. N.Y. Islanders 8-9-10_27. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 5. Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 2-2-0 (27 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 2-0-0 (30-29). A_6,800 (13,917). T_2:26. Referees_Steve Kozari, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Jonny Murray. More for youSportsWith minor league baseball back, a look at where players...By David BorgesSportsTravelers Championship exemption on the line at 90th...By Joe Morelli