N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay 0 0 2 — 2 N.Y. Islanders 0 3 0 — 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 6 (Nelson, Beauvillier), 5:30. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 6 (Clutterbuck, Pelech), 13:46. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1 (Clutterbuck, Pelech), 17:57. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Palat, Cernak), 3:45. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 2 (Kucherov, McDonagh), 6:43. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-9-10_30. N.Y. Islanders 4-17-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-5-0 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 6-5-0 (30-28). A_12,978 (13,917). T_2:36. Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.