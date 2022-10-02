Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia 0 1 0 1
N.Y. Islanders 0 2 0 2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 1 (Foerster, Frost), 3:26 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 1 (Barzal, Nelson), 10:15 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 1 (Romanov), 15:18.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-8-8_25. N.Y. Islanders 7-6-10_23.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Ersson 0-1-0 (23 shots-21 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 1-0-0 (17-16), N.Y. Islanders, Skarek 0-0-0 (8-8).

A_0 (17,113). T_2:28.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Tommy Hughes, Brad Kovachik.

