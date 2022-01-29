N. Carolina drubs N.C. State behind Bacot's double-double

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot recorded his 16th double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and North Carolina beat North Carolina State 100-80 on Saturday.

It was the fourth game in eight days for the Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) who have won three straight. The Tar Heels never trailed in a contest in which the members of the 1981-82 national championship team were honored before tip-off.