N.C. State returns to action, rallies past Virginia Tech BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 6:09 p.m.
1 of4 Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) and North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield (3), right, go after the loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Virginia Tech's Cayla King (22) drives by North Carolina State's Raina Perez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33), left, and North Carolina State's Camille Hobby (41) go after the rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kai Crutchfield scored 10 of her 20 points in the last 4½ minutes, Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 23 points and No. 2 North Carolina State rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated, beating Virginia Tech 89-87 on Sunday.
Kayla Jones, who made two free throws at the 15-second mark, tallied 22 points for N.C. State (11-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).