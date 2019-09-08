Myers' walk-off single lifts Padres to 2-1 win over Rockies

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers celebrates after hitting a walkoff RBI-single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in San Diego. The Padres won, 2-1. San Diego Padres' Wil Myers celebrates after hitting a walkoff RBI-single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in San Diego. The Padres won, 2-1. Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Photo: Gregory Bull, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Myers' walk-off single lifts Padres to 2-1 win over Rockies 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers singled in Manny Machado with one out in the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 win Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and a series victory in a matchup between the worst teams in the NL West.

It was the third career walkoff hit for Myers, who was picked off second base in the fourth inning, costing the Padres a run.

Machado started the winning rally when he drew a one-out walk off Jesús Tinoco (0-2), who made way for left-hander Sam Howard.

Eric Hosmer walked, and Yency Almonte came on to face Myers, who singled to the gap in left-center.

Craig Stammen (8-7) pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

The Padres blew a big chance to break a 1-1 tie in the sixth against DJ Johnson, who loaded the bases on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while also throwing two wild pitches. Bryan Shaw came on with two outs and struck out rookie pinch-hitter Austin Allen.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the third when Pat Valaika hit a leadoff double, advanced on Eric Lauer's wild pitch and scored on Drew Butera's sacrifice fly.

San Diego tied it in the fourth when Luis rías' two-out bloop single brought in Josh Naylor from second base. Myers opened the inning with a double but was picked off by Peter Lambert before Naylor doubled.

Lambert allowed one run and five hits in five innings.

Lauer gave up one run and four hits in six innings.

NIFTY PLAY

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story made a diving stop of a grounder by Machado and flipped the ball with his glove to second baseman Pat Valaika to start an inning-ending double play in the first. Story made another nice play to end the eighth, sliding on the outfield grass to nab Austin Hedges' grounder and then throwing him out with a one-hopper.

OUTFIELD ASSISTS

Padres rookie right fielder Josh Naylor threw out Daniel Murphy trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double in the second, and Nick Martini threw out Charlie Blackmon trying to take second on Nolan Arenado's fly ball to left in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi González (0-6, 7.29) is scheduled to start Tuesday night's opener of a three-game home series against St. Louis, which is expected to counter with RHP Michael Wacha (6-6, 4.98).

Padres: Rookie RHP Cal Quantrill (6-6, 4.57) is scheduled to start Monday night's opener of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs, who counter with RHP Kyle Hendricks (9-9, 3.39).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports