Myers pitches Ole Miss to 4-1 SEC tourney win over Vandy May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 5:58 p.m.
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Myers pitched seven-plus innings to outduel Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter Friday in Mississippi's 4-1 victory over the Commodores in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game.
The fifth-seeded Rebels (41-18) face top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Arkansas Saturday in the semifinals.