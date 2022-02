BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts had a triple-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lift Virginia Tech to a 71-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday night.

Keve Aluma had 20 points for Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Hunter Cattoor added 14 points and seven rebounds. Nahiem Alleyne had 11 points.