COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 19 points to lead six Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins got past Tennessee Tech 92-84 on Thursday night. Tyler Scanlon added 15 points for the Bruins. Adam Kunkel chipped in 13, Caleb Hollander scored 12 and Michael Benkert had 11. Kunkel also had six rebounds.

Belmont (15-7, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference) dominated the first half and led 46-25 at the break. The Golden Eagles' 59 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Hunter Vick scored a season-high 21 points for the Golden Eagles (5-17, 2-7). Jr. Clay added 19 points and eight assists. Darius Allen had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Belmont matches up against Jacksonville State on the road on Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

