Muskett, Farri lead Monmouth to 54-17 romp over Gardner-Webb

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and Juwon Farri ran for 139 yards and two scores as Monmouth overpowered Gardner-Webb 54-17 in the Bulldogs' Big South Conference opener on Saturday.

Farri ran 39 yards for a score to open the scoring for the Hawks (3-2, 2-0) on their first possession. Muskett added a pair of TD passes to Joey Aldarelli; Nick Shoemaker forced a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for a score; and Lonnie Moore IV added a 39-yard TD run as Monmouth jumped out to a 33-0 second-quarter lead and never looked back.