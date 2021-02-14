Murray, White power Spurs over short-handed Hornets 122-110 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 9:39 p.m.
1 of11 Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) drives into San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, center, drives into San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) and San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots a jump shot against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives around San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, right, drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the short-handed Charlotte Hornets for a 122-110 victory Sunday night.
Derrick White scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio to its fifth win in six games. The Spurs also improved to 5-0 this season against Eastern Conference teams.