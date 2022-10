MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Cortezz Jones and LaMartez Brooks scored rushing touchdowns, Murray State did not allow a touchdown and the Racers picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating Tennessee State 19-3.

Damonta Witherspoon had 98 yards rushing, Jones added 88 yards and the Racers (1-8, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference) totaled 194 yards on the ground.