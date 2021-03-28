Skip to main content
Murray St. 41, E. Illinois 27

E. Illinois 0 10 17 0 27
Murray St. 7 3 17 14 41
First Quarter

MURR_Witherspoon 1 run (Baum kick), 02:59

Second Quarter

EIU_Lofton 18 pass from Kuhns (Orth kick), 09:53

MURR_FG Baum 41, 05:19

EIU_FG Galloway 34, 01:00

Third Quarter

EIU_Williams 38 interception return (Orth kick), 14:49

MURR_FG Baum 58, 11:58

EIU_J.Smith 80 run (Orth kick), 11:42

EIU_FG Galloway 29, 09:29

MURR_Dallas 15 pass from Rice (Baum kick), 07:40

MURR_Rice 2 run (Baum kick), 05:01

Fourth Quarter

MURR_FG Baum 26, 13:33

MURR_FG Baum 37, 08:17

MURR_Witherspoon 4 run (Moody pass from Baum), 03:33

EIU MURR
First downs 19 16
Rushes-yards 40-241 45-154
Passing 172 192
Comp-Att-Int 13-36-2 10-23-1
Return Yards 22 88
Punts-Avg. 4-37.8 5-33.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalty-Yards 7-40 4-52
Time of Possession 29:34 30:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Illinois, Jo. Smith 13-142, Ot. Kuhns 13-64, De. Phillips 5-19, Ke. Young 7-16, Ha. Woodbery 1-8, Ty. Hamilton 1-(minus 8). Murray St., Da. Witherspoon 19-72, Pr. Rice 12-46, Ro. Castille 11-32, Ja. Bell 1-4, Team 2-0.

PASSING_E. Illinois, Ot. Kuhns 10-26-2-141, Ha. Woodbery 3-10-0-31. Murray St., Pr. Rice 10-23-1-192.

RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Ro. Lofton 3-58, Ki. Pinkston Jr. 2-45, Ty. Hamilton 1-21, Ma. Judd 2-19, De. Cooks Jr. 1-9, Ar. Foulkes 1-9, Ja. Vallie 1-8, Jo. Smith 1-2, Ni. Stricker 1-1. Murray St., La. Brooks 4-88, Ja. Bell 3-42, Ma. Honeycutt 1-38, De. Dallas 2-24.