Murphy leads Rice past St. Thomas (Texas) 103-70

HOUSTON (AP) — Trey Murphy III made five of Rice’s 14 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Owls beat St. Thomas (Texas) 103-70 on Thursday.

Robert Martin had 16 points for Rice (8-4), which was coming off a 96-point outing last Saturday. Chris Mullins added 13 points and Quincy Olivari had 10 points.

Rice totaled 47 first-half points, a season best for the team, and scored 100-plus points for the first time this season.

Austin Arnold and Nathan Thormaehlen each scored eight points for the Celts. St. Thomas lost its first game of the season in seven attempts.

Rice matches up against Sam Houston State at home next Sunday.

