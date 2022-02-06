Murphy, Va. Tech build 28-point lead, hold off Pitt 76-71 Feb. 6, 2022 Updated: Feb. 6, 2022 1:01 a.m.
1 of14 Pittsburgh's Ithiel Horton, top, and Virginia Tech's Nahiem Alleyne (4) battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young yells to his team as they play against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel, left, reacts as Femi Odukale (2) plays downcourt against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Pittsburgh's John Hugley (23) misses a dunk as Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) defends as Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Pittsburgh's Jamarius Burton (11) scores past Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) shoots as Pittsburgh's John Hugley (23) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Pittsburgh's John Hugley (23) shoots after getting by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel adjusts his mask as his team plays against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 8 minutes and Justyn Mutts added 16 to help Virginia Tech, which blew most of a 28-point second-half lead, hold off Pittsburgh for a 76-71 win on Saturday night.
Nahiem Alleyne added 14 points for Virginia Tech (13-10, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).