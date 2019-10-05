Multi-purpose Eaddy leads Princeton past Columbia 21-10

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Collin Eaddy scored two touchdowns and accounted for 112 total yards to help lead Princeton past Columbia 21-10 on Saturday.

Kevin Davidson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eaddy with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter to give Princeton a (3-0, 1-0 Ivy League) a 7-3 lead.

Columbia (1-2, 0-1) regained the lead going on a 12-play, 85-yard drive that ended when Josh Bean threw a 24-yard TD pass to Ronald Smith with 76 seconds left before halftime.

Eaddy ran it in from 1-yard out with 6:23 left in the third quarter to cap an 11-play, 61-yard drive for a 14-10 Tigers lead. Ryan Quigley's 31-yard touchdown run with 9:24 to play ended the scoring.

Eaddy finished with 60 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving and Davidson threw for 271 yards. Princeton outgained Columbia 378-232 in total yards. The Tigers held the Lions to 35 yards rushing on 32 carries.

Bean led Columbia with 187 yards passing.