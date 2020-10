Mukhtar scores twice, Nashville beats Houston Dynamo 3-1

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) punches a Houston Dynamo corner kick away during the first half of an MLS soccer game Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at BBVA Stadium in Houston. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two of Nashville's three first-half goals in a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Nashville (5-6-6) stopped a four-match winless streak. Houston (4-7-7) has lost three of its last four.

Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 15th minute, and Abu Danladi scored on a header four minutes later. Mukhtar added another one in the 23rd, beating Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric on a free kick.

Darwin Quintero, who leads Houston with six goals, scored in the 75th minute.

Nashville's Jhonder Cadiz made his MLS debut in the 70th minute, and nearly got his first goal several minutes in by going one-on-one with Maric.

Joe Willis made five saves for Nashville, which has allowed just nine goals in its last 11 games.

Maric finished with four saves.