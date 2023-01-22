Mount St. Mary's 59, Marist 55

Daughtry 2-4 0-0 4, Salton 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 6-14 3-3 17, Harris 5-14 0-0 14, Brickner 3-10 0-0 7, Cooley 1-3 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 3-5 2-2 9, Farris 0-3 0-0 0, Ingo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 5-5 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title