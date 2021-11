RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Vado Morse had 20 points and Charles Falden beat the final buzzer with the go-ahead bucket as James Madison edged past Eastern Kentucky 79-78 on Tuesday night.

Falden, who scored 10 points, grabbed the rebound of a missed 3-pointer and his put-back was good to give the Dukes the victory. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison (3-0). Takal Molson had seven rebounds.