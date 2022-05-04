Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies tie Warriors at 1 apiece TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 1:02 a.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 47 points to match his postseason high and carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
Morant scored the last 15 points for Memphis, starting with 4:16 left. He drove and turned around a defender before hitting a 7-foot jumper with 1:42 left to put Memphis ahead to stay at 100-99. He added four free throws and a 9-footer, finishing with 18 in the fourth quarter.
TERESA M. WALKER