Moran HR, RBI double in 10th leads Pirates over Brewers 6-5 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 7:17 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colin Moran hit an early three-run homer, then had an RBI double in the 10th inning that sent the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Sunday.
The Pirates withstood a two-homer performance from the Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach to earn their first series win in Milwaukee since September 2018. Pittsburgh has won two of three in each of its last three series to recover from an early six-game skid.