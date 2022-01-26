Moore's heave at the buzzer helps Miami beat Va. Tech 78-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McGusty was called for an offensive foul when Storm Murphy took a charge just outside the restricted area with 28.7 seconds left and the score tied at 75-all. Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired.