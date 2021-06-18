Skip to main content
Sports

Montreal 3, Vegas 2

Vegas 0 1 1 0 2
Montreal 0 1 1 1 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Roy 3, 3:16. 2, Montreal, Caufield 2 (Suzuki), 3:54.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pietrangelo 4 (Pacioretty, Nosek), 2:22. 4, Montreal, Anderson 2, 18:05.

Overtime_5, Montreal, Anderson 3 (Kotkaniemi, Byron), 12:53.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 17-13-10-5_45. Montreal 3-5-13-6_27.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 9-6-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Montreal, Price 10-4-0 (45-43).

A_3,500 (21,288). T_3:01.

Referees_Chris Lee, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Andrew Smith.

