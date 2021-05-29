Skip to main content
Montreal 3, Toronto 2

Toronto 0 0 2 0 2
Montreal 0 0 2 1 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Montreal, Perry 1 (Toffoli), 5:26 (pp). 2, Montreal, Toffoli 1 (Petry, Suzuki), 6:43 (pp). 3, Toronto, Spezza 3 (Kerfoot), 11:35. 4, Toronto, Brodie 1 (Engvall), 16:49.

Overtime_5, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 3 (Byron), 15:15.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-6-15-13_43. Montreal 15-6-8-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Montreal 2 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 3-3-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Montreal, Price 3-3-0 (43-41).

A_0 (21,288). T_3:07.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.

