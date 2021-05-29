Montreal 3, Toronto 2

Toronto 0 0 2 0 — 2 Montreal 0 0 2 1 — 3 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Montreal, Perry 1 (Toffoli), 5:26 (pp). 2, Montreal, Toffoli 1 (Petry, Suzuki), 6:43 (pp). 3, Toronto, Spezza 3 (Kerfoot), 11:35. 4, Toronto, Brodie 1 (Engvall), 16:49. Overtime_5, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 3 (Byron), 15:15. Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-6-15-13_43. Montreal 15-6-8-2_31. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Montreal 2 of 4. Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 3-3-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Montreal, Price 3-3-0 (43-41). A_0 (21,288). T_3:07. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison. More for youSportsFairfield stays alive in MAAC baseball tournament with...By Dave BorgesSportsUConn women to play Louisville next season at Mohegan SunBy Doug Bonjour