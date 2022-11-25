Montreal 3, Chicago 2

Montreal 1 1 0 1 \u2014 3 Chicago 0 1 1 0 \u2014 2 Montreal won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, Montreal, Edmundson 1 (Monahan), 3:21. Second Period_2, Chicago, C.Jones 1 (Dickinson, Khaira), 5:53. 3, Montreal, Suzuki 12 (Matheson, Monahan), 7:22 (pp). Third Period_4, Chicago, Raddysh 5 (Kane), 16:06 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Montreal 3 (Caufield G, Suzuki G, Dach G), Chicago 2 (Toews G, Kane NG, Athanasiou G). Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-9-5-1_23. Chicago 8-15-8-1_32. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 4. Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 5-2-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Soderblom 2-4-2 (23-21). A_16,159 (19,717). T_2:37. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Tommy Hughes, Bevan Mills.