Montero scores in 90th, Whitecaps beat Dynamo 2-1

Houston Dynamo's Jose Bizama, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Michaell Chirinos vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) less Houston Dynamo's Jose Bizama, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Michaell Chirinos vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian ... more Photo: Darryl Dyck, AP Photo: Darryl Dyck, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Montero scores in 90th, Whitecaps beat Dynamo 2-1 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero scored in the 90th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Hwang In-beom also scored on a penalty kick to help Vancouver (7-14-10) end a three-game losing streak.

Mauro Manotas scored for Houston (10-16-4).