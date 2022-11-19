Montana 62, Merrimack 51

Derkack 4-8 5-8 13, Derring 0-3 0-0 0, McKoy 3-7 0-0 8, Stinson 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 4-9 6-7 15, Bennett 3-14 3-4 10, Etumnu 1-1 0-0 3, Filchner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 14-19 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title