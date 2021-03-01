Monk's three-point play helps Hornets stun Kings 127-126 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 1:03 a.m.
1 of9 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes the ball around Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) to teammate Bismack Biyombo during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) defends against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1)passes the ball around Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) strips the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) attempts to block a shot by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points, Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets stunned the Sacramento Kings 127-126 with a late rally Sunday night.
Monk finished with 21 points to help Charlotte come back despite playing without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who sat out with a hand injury.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN