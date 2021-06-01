Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to 7-3 win over Pirates DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Jun 1, 2021 Updated: Jun 1, 2021 12:33 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer before injuring his hamstring, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Monday night.
Mondesi tweaked his left hamstring when he charged a slow roller in the eighth. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the inning.