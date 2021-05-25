Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Valley 72, Lewis and Clark 53 Cheney 73, University 40 Clarkston 56, Pullman 49 Gonzaga Prep 62, Mead 43 Medical Lake 57, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 50 Mountain View 51, Kelso 50 Mt. Spokane 59, Ferris 36 Newport 70, Colville 46 Othello 47, West Valley (Spokane) 46 Riverside 52, Deer Park 51 Rogers (Spokane) 57, East Valley (Spokane) 51 Shadle Park 71, North Central 53 W. F. West 49, Tumwater 46 White Swan 72, Kittitas 70 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Clarkston 76, Pullman 42 Deer Park 45, Riverside 28 East Valley (Spokane) 62, Rogers (Spokane) 33 Ilwaco 73, Forks 40 Kelso 65, Mountain View 44 More for youSportsCT Sun coach Curt Miller remorseful over 'inappropriate'...By Maggie VanoniSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 6By Scott Ericson Mead 63, Gonzaga Prep 49 Oakesdale 42, Pomeroy 24 Shadle Park 49, North Central 31 University 36, Cheney 29 W. F. West 49, Tumwater 46 West Valley (Spokane) 51, Othello 46 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/