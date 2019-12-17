Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 65, Bellingham 49
Bellevue Christian 45, Bush 42
Blaine 76, Squalicum 70
Burlington-Edison 83, Lynden Christian 74, OT
Columbia River 57, Prairie 44
Darrington 60, Pacific Christian Academy 19
Elma 73, Pope John Paul II 45
Evergreen (Vancouver) 59, Battle Ground 51
Garfield-Palouse 41, Troy, Idaho 35
Grace Academy 45, Shoreline Christian 35
Heritage 64, Mountain View 63
Kelso 45, Timberline 41
La Center 66, Kalama 63
Life Christian Academy 67, Ocosta 60
Mark Morris 63, St. Helens, Ore. 34
Napavine 45, Castle Rock 41
O'Dea 69, Lakeside (Seattle) 43
Onalaska 58, Adna 50
Post Falls, Idaho 52, Clarkston 50
Seton Catholic 64, La Salle, Ore. 51
Springdale 60, Columbia (Hunters) 51
Tumwater 74, King's 73, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anacortes 41, Bellingham 38
Archbishop Murphy 39, Oak Harbor 21
Battle Ground 53, Evergreen (Vancouver) 29
Bothell 59, Redmond 52
Bush 41, Forest Ridge 16
Chief Leschi 56, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 38
Clarkston 54, Post Falls, Idaho 48
Columbia (White Salmon) 56, Fort Vancouver 37
Gig Harbor 44, Shelton 32
Grace Academy 55, Shoreline Christian 28
Ilwaco 68, Pe Ell 43
Kalama 36, Winlock 30
La Conner 95, Auburn Adventist Academy 19
Life Christian Academy 45, Ocosta 38
Lynden Christian 72, Burlington-Edison 54
Mossyrock 52, Naselle 34
Mountain View 33, Heritage 28
Newport-Bellevue 61, Mercer Island 31
North Thurston 48, River Ridge 34
Raymond 65, North Beach 31
Tumwater 69, Yelm 47
W. F. West 62, R.A. Long 30
Willapa Valley 57, South Bend 23
